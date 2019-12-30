Home

George A Strish Inc Funeral Home
105 N Main St
Ashley, PA 18706
(570) 822-8575
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
George A Strish Inc Funeral Home
105 N Main St
Ashley, PA 18706
Service
Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020
7:30 PM
George A Strish Inc Funeral Home
105 N Main St
Ashley, PA 18706
Viewing
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Nicholas Russian Orthodox Church
58 Seneca St.
Wilkes Barre, PA
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Nicholas Russian Orthodox Church
58 Seneca St.
Wilkes Barre, PA
Sophia Dubik Obituary
Sophia Dubik, 90, of Hanover Twp., passed away Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, in Residential Hospice at Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre.

She was born in Throop on Oct. 18, 1929, the daughter of the late Walter and Alice Mushik Daniels. She was the second child and oldest daughter of Russian immigrants who found work in the local anthracite coal fields of Pennsylvania. She was a life resident of Hanover Twp. and was a member of the graduating class of 1947 of Hanover High School.

Sophia was a member of St. Nicholas Russian Orthodox Church, Wilkes-Barre, where she was a member of the choir since she was a young girl. She served as treasurer of the Church Sisterhood for more than 20 years, and Sisterhood president for four years. She also taught Sunday school for over 40 years; was the church financial secretary for 42 years, the church president for eight years and served on the Bishop's council for 21 years.

Preceding her in death was her husband, John Dubik, in 1979; brothers, Walter and Paul Daniels; sister, Helen Daniels; daughter-in-law, Katherine Dubik.

Surviving are sons, John and Daniel Dubik, both from Hanover Twp.; sisters, Vera Daniels, Hanover Twp.; and Ann Marie Stewart, Harveys Lake. Several nieces, nephews and great-nephews also survive.

Family and friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at George A. Strish, Inc. Funeral Home, 105 N. Main St., Ashley. Parastas will be at 7:30 p.m.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday in St. Nicholas Russian Orthodox Church, 58 Seneca St., Wilkes-Barre, with a viewing from 9 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will be in Maple Hill Cemetery, Hanover Twp.

The family would like to express their deep gratitude to the entire staff of nurses of Wilkes-Barre General Hospital ICU, the entire staff of Residential Hospice at Geisinger South and C-Wing staff of Hampton House, Hanover Twp.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Dec. 30, 2019
