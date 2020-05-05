Home

Bernard J. Piontek Funeral Home Inc.
204 Main Street
Duryea, PA 18642
(570) 457-4301
Sophia Ferrett

Sophia Ferrett Obituary
Sophia Ferrett, 92, a resident of Allied Services Meade Street Residence, Wilkes-Barre, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital, Wilkes-Barre.

Born in Old Forge, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Anna Spulnik Ferrett and was a graduate of Old Forge High School and Wilkes-Barre Business School. Prior to her retirement, Sophia was employed as the secretary to the vice president of in New York City and by Blue Cross of Northeastern Pennsylvania, Wilkes-Barre.

Sophia was a member of Nativity of Our Lord Parish, Duryea.

She was preceded in death by her brother, John Ferrett.

Surviving are, nephew, Benjamin Ferrett, Fort Collins, Colo.; niece, Tricia Ferrett, Northfield, Minn.; nephew, Kevin Ferrett, Fort Collins, Colo.; and five great-nephews.

Funeral services and interment were held in Holy Rosary Cemetery, Duryea, by the Rev. John Polednak.

Arrangements are by Bernard J. Piontek Funeral Home Inc., 204 Main St., Duryea. To leave a condolence for Sophia's family, please visit the funeral home website at www.piontekfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 5, 2020
