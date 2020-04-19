|
|
Ninety-five (and a half) years ago, Sophia Rodzon entered the world as the first child of parents, Philip and Mary Rodzon Pajonk, who immigrated to the United States from Poland.
She enjoyed her childhood, and spent much of her time growing up in the company of her younger sister and brother in the home her parents built in Wilkes-Barre.
She loved reading and school, and sought every opportunity to broaden her knowledge by traveling to new places and immersing herself in new experiences through the pages of her constantly perpetuating library.
After graduation from Meyers High School in 1941, employment in clerical and secretarial positions helped her pursue her dreams and aspirations of being an actress. She attended the Academy of Dramatic Arts in New York, where she graduated in the company of many future prominent movie and television icons. Her dreams became a balancing act, as she commuted between home and Sturbridge, Mass., where she participated in five seasons performing and assisting in production of their Summer Stock performances. Hurricane Hazel in 1954, however, caused her to put those pursuits on hold and focus on helping her family here at home.
Her excellent typing skills, impeccable handwriting, along with her command of proper grammar eventually led her to a career as supervisor with the Board of Veterans Appeals, where she world until her retirement. With the pursuit of theater still in her blood, she decided to participate on the small screen with some of the local theaters including The Little Theatre, The Music Box Theater and Showcase Theater, where she held the lead role in the play, "And Miss Reardon Drinks a Little," and acted in many other wonderful productions. She also directed, did set design and lighting.
Our sweet Sophia joined out Lord in the Kingdom of Heaven on Wednesday evening, April 15, 2020, surrounded by loved ones. She played her last part, here on the life stage, and has now assumed the ultimate role. God's child, made anew, and washed of all things she ever felt made her fall short of God's love.
She was preceded in Heaven by her parents, Philip and Mary Rodzon Pajonk; and her sister, Mary Lou Rodzon.
She is survived by her brother, Philip J. Rodzon and his wife, Mary; her nephew, Phil, and his sons, Philip, Andrew, Edward, Peter, Arsenio and Marcus; her nephew, John, and his daughters, Holly, April, Sheri and Terra; niece, Marlene and husband, John Weston, and their sons, Jason, Christopher, John and Clayton, and daughters, Kelsey and Kathleen; as well as numerous great-grand-nieces and nephews.
God, along with the wonderful staff of Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore, made her last days in this realm come together perfectly for her final curtain call.
~THE END~
A private Graveside Mass will be held for the family at 11 a.m. Tuesday in St. Mary's Cemetery, South Main Street, Hanover Twp.
Arrangements are by Mamary-Durkin Funeral Service, 59 Parrish St., Wilkes-Barre.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 19, 2020