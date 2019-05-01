Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sophie G. Gorgol Dukas. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Sophie G. Gorgol Dukas, 91, formerly of Edwardsville, passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019, at Timber Ridge Health Care, Plains Twp.



Born in Edwardsville on Dec. 23, 1927, she was a daughter of the late Lawrence and Mary Mrukot Gorgol.



Sophie was a member of Resurrection of the Lord Polish National Church, Edwardsville.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Poti J. Dukas; brothers, Lawrence, Joseph, Anthony, John and Stanley; and sisters, Helen Cramer and Violet Caruthers.



Left to cherish her memory are sisters, Lorraine Defede-Wolf, MD; and Mary Martin, Dallas; and several nieces and nephews.



The funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday from Kniffen O'Malley Leffler Funeral & Cremation Services, 465 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre, with a Mass of Christian of Burial at 10:30 a.m. in Resurrection of the Lord Polish National Church, 38 Zerby Ave., Edwardsville. Interment will follow in Chapel Lawn Cemetery, Dallas.



Family and friends may pay their respects from 9:30 to 10 a.m. at the funeral home.

Published in Citizens' Voice on May 1, 2019

