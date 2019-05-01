Sophie G. Gorgol Dukas, 91, formerly of Edwardsville, passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019, at Timber Ridge Health Care, Plains Twp.
Born in Edwardsville on Dec. 23, 1927, she was a daughter of the late Lawrence and Mary Mrukot Gorgol.
Sophie was a member of Resurrection of the Lord Polish National Church, Edwardsville.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Poti J. Dukas; brothers, Lawrence, Joseph, Anthony, John and Stanley; and sisters, Helen Cramer and Violet Caruthers.
Left to cherish her memory are sisters, Lorraine Defede-Wolf, MD; and Mary Martin, Dallas; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday from Kniffen O'Malley Leffler Funeral & Cremation Services, 465 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre, with a Mass of Christian of Burial at 10:30 a.m. in Resurrection of the Lord Polish National Church, 38 Zerby Ave., Edwardsville. Interment will follow in Chapel Lawn Cemetery, Dallas.
Family and friends may pay their respects from 9:30 to 10 a.m. at the funeral home.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 1, 2019