Grontkowski Funeral Home Pc
51-53 W Green St
Nanticoke, PA 18634
(570) 735-3340
Funeral
Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020
9:30 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Faustina Parish
Resources
Sophie Kline


1928 - 2020
Sophie Kline Obituary

Sophie Kline, 92, of Plymouth, formerly of Nanticoke, passed away Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital from complications from COVID.

She was born in Nanticoke on Sept. 23, 1928, and was the daughter of the late Chester and Lillian Meck Jenceleski.

Sophie worked all her life and retired from A. Rifkin as a factory worker.

In addition to her parents, Sophie was preceded in death by her husband, Hurl E. Kline; brothers, Eugene, Chester, Leon and Teddy; and sister, Dolores Boberick; grandaughter, Melissa Marie Kline; and daughter-in-law, Donna Kline.

Left to cherish her memories are her children, Stasia Kotch and husband, Albert; Thomas Kline, Julie Mc Laughlin, Loretta Roushey and husband, Robert; and James Kline and wife, Roseann; Eugene Kline and fiancée, Debbie Langan; and Michelle Romanowski; brother, Stanley; sisters, Geraldine inski, Annette Skirmont, Joann Long and Adele Brudnicki; 14 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

A private funeral will be held at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday from Grontkowski Funeral Home P.C., 51 W. Green St., Nanticoke, with Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Faustina Parish. Interment will be in Holy Trinity Cemetery, Nanticoke.

She will be sadly missed and always remembered for her love and devotion to her family.


