Sophie Maziarz, 99, of Duryea, passed away Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at The Gardens at East Mountain, Wilkes-Barre.



Born in Dupont, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Catherine Nalepa Mlodzienski.



She was a member of Nativity of Our Lord Parish, Duryea. She was very active in her church and especially enjoyed helping make pierogies. Sophie's proudest moment in her life was helping to lock the doors of Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, Duryea, and tie purple ribbons on the doors to signify its closing. Everyone looked up to Sophie as the matriarch of the family and enjoyed her sense of humor and good nature.



Sophie was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Maziarz, who passed away on July 30, 1992; her son in law, the Honorable John Almeida; five brothers and two sisters.



Surviving are her daughter, Janet Maloy and her husband, Jim, Wayne, N.J.; daughter, Elaine Almeida, Medford, N.J.; grandson, John Almeida and his wife, Melissa; and Jeff Almeida and his wife, Amy; granddaughters, Jill Brady and Jacqui Muniz; great-grandchildren, Jack, Alex, Andrew, Grace, Caroline, Ellie, Charlie, Chloe and Mason; sister, Jean Pramick, Dupont; brother, Edmund Mlodzienski and his wife, Leona, Duryea; and several nieces and nephews, in-laws and friends.



The funeral will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday from Bernard J. Piontek Funeral Home Inc., 204 Main St., Duryea, with the Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in Holy Rosary Church, 127 Stephenson St., Duryea. Interment will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Dupont.



A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.



Published in Citizens' Voice on June 28, 2019