Sophie Pappas, 93, a former resident of Village at Greenbriar, Harveys Lake and Wilkes-Barre, passed away Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.
She was born in Wilkes-Barre to Michael and Anna Sakelarides.
Sophie was preceded in death by her parents and sisters, Marie Polites, Betsy Lion and her twin sister, Irene Rowe; brothers, James Saks and Michael Sakelarides; her husband of 62 years, Gene Pappas; and her son, Gene Jr.
She is survived by a brother, Joseph; son, Nick; daughter-in-law, Maureen; granddaughter, Lindsay (Mike) Pagniucci; great-granddaughters, Lila and Lana Pagniucci; and several nieces and nephews.
Sophie attended Wilkes-Barre schools and graduated from Meyers High School. She worked in her family's neighborhood grocery store and the garment industry prior to raising her family. She was active in her church as a Sunday school teacher and volunteer. Sophie loved to cook, crochet, tend her gardens and travelled extensively throughout the U.S. and Europe. In her later life she enjoyed bingo at Greenbriar.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Greenbriar for her care during the past year.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday from Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 32 E. Ross St., Wilkes-Barre. The Rev. Gabriel Nicholas will officiate.
All are asked to go directly to the church on Monday. Interment will follow in Oak Lawn Cemetery, Hanover Twp.
Friends may call from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday with a Trisagion service at 4:30 p.m. at Harold C. Snowdon Home for Funerals Inc., 420 Wyoming Ave., Kingston.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Sept. 7, 2019