Corcoran Funeral Home, Inc.
20 South Main Street
Plains, PA 18705
(570) 823-1358
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:45 AM
Saints Peter & Paul Church
13 Hudson Road
Plains, PA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Saints Peter & Paul Church
13 Hudson Road
Plains, PA
View Map
Sophie Snarski Obituary
Sophie Snarski, 95, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Saturday afternoon, July 13, 2019, at her home.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of the late Josefz and Bertha Cybulski Jankowski.

Sophie attended Ss. Peter & Paul Grade School, Plains Twp., and was employed as a seamstress in the area garment industry until her retirement.

Sophie was a member of Ss. Peter & Paul Church, Plains Twp., the Christian Mothers, and the Rosary Guild. She was also a former member of the Plains American Legion Auxiliary, Post 558, and was a Brownie Troop Leader.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Snarski; brothers, John, Stanley and Walter Jankowski; sisters, Bertha Brzycki, Josephine Jankowski and Lillian Wilk.

Surviving are her daughters, Erica Snarski, Wilkes-Barre; and Deborah Zabriski and her husband, Mark, Kingston; grandchildren, Mark Anthony Zabriski, Brian Zabriski and his wife, Allison, Jeffrey Zabriski, and Christine Snarski; great-grandchildren, Kylie and Gavin Zabriski; nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday in Ss. Peter & Paul Church, 13 Hudson Road, Plains Twp., with the Rev. John C. Lambert, pastor, officiating.

Interment will be held in the parish cemetery, Plains Twp. Family and friends may call from 9 to 9:45 a.m. Wednesday in the church.

Arrangements are entrusted to Corcoran Funeral Home Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains Twp.

For information or to leave Sophie's family a message of condolence, please visit www.corcoranfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on July 16, 2019
