Stanley A. Rudginski

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stanley A. Rudginski.

Stanley A. Rudginski, 81, passed away Monday, April 1, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Stanley retired after 20 years serving in the U.S. Army as a command master sergeant major and later retiring from the Delaware Capitol Police.

He is survived by his wife, Sieglinde; son, Raymond; daughter, Christina; grandson, Tyler; sister, Helen O'Hara; and many nieces and nephews.

Services will be private.

logo
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 9, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.