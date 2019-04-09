Stanley A. Rudginski, 81, passed away Monday, April 1, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Stanley retired after 20 years serving in the U.S. Army as a command master sergeant major and later retiring from the Delaware Capitol Police.
He is survived by his wife, Sieglinde; son, Raymond; daughter, Christina; grandson, Tyler; sister, Helen O'Hara; and many nieces and nephews.
Services will be private.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 9, 2019