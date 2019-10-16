Home

Desiderio-Lehman Funeral and Cremation
436 S Mountain Blvd
Mountain Top, PA 18707
(570) 474-9800
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Leo/Holy Rosary Church
33 Manhattan St.
Ashley, PA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Leo/Holy Rosary Church
33 Manhattan St.
Ashley, PA
View Map
Stanley Dempkoski Jr. Obituary
Stanley Dempkoski Jr. of Mountain Top died Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at Mountain Top Senior Care, Mountain Top.

Born in Edwardsville, he was the son of the late Stanley and Matilda Olshefski Dempkoski and served his country proudly in the United States Navy during World War II. He was a member of St. Jude's Church, Mountain Top, and the Mountain Top American Legion 781. In his younger years, he enjoyed the outdoors and loved to hunt.

Stanley was preceded in death, in addition to his parents, by his brothers, Joseph and Francis Dempkoski.

He is survived by his loving wife, Dolores E. Wolfe Dempkoski; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Jerry and Jane Wolfe; nieces and caregivers, Dianne Dempkosky Hopersberger, Mountain Top; and Coleen Pavlick and her husband, Tom, Maryland.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Friday in St. Leo/Holy Rosary Church, 33 Manhattan St., Ashley, with the Rev. Vincent Dang officiating. Interment with military honors will follow in Albert Cemetery, Mountain Top.

Friends are invited to join the family for a visitation from 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass Friday in the church.

Arrangements are by Desiderio-Lehman Funeral and Cremation, 436 S. Mountain Blvd., Mountain Top.

Visit www.DesiderioFuneralHome.com for information.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Oct. 16, 2019
