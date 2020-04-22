Home

Lokuta-Zawacki Funeral Home
200 Wyoming Ave
Dupont, PA 18641
(570) 654-1533
Stanley E. Sipko Obituary
Stanley E. Sipko, 80, of Dupont, died Monday evening, April 20, 2020, at his home.

He is survived by a son, Stanley M. Sipko; a daughter, Lisa Soudas and husband, Mike; and a grandson, Michael Soudas and wife, Emily, all of Dupont; a sister, Joan King and husband, James, North Carolina; nieces and nephews.

Private funeral services will be held Friday from Lokuta-Zawacki Funeral Home, 200 Wyoming Ave., Dupont. A public visitation and Mass will be held after the virus restrictions are lifted and will be announced with a complete obituary.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 22, 2020
