Stanley H. Williams, 82, of Dallas, passed away Monday, June 17, 2019, at The Gardens at Tunkhannock.



Born in Blakley, he was the son of the late Frank and Romayne Evans Williams and attended the Tunkhannock schools.



Stanley was a tradesman's assistance with PennDOT for 23 years. He was a member of The AFL-CIO and CenterMorland UMC. Some of Stanley's favorite pastimes were working in his garage, taking care of his yard and sitting on his front porch.



He was preceded in death by his wife, the former Caroline Archambeault, in March 2018; daughter, Penny Williams; and an infant sister.



Surviving are his son, Frank Williams and his wife, Mary Dee, CenterMoreland; grandchildren, Cassie Williams and fiancé, Jordan Boulware; and Theo Williams and fiancé, Amanda Fratello; and great-grandchildren, Connor Williams and MacKenzie Fratello.



A memorial gathering will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at the family residence at 1641 Demunds Road, Dallas (Centermoreland).



Arrangements are under the direction of Richard H. Disque Funeral Home Inc., 2940 Memorial Highway, Dallas.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of the Sacred Heart c/o 600 Baltimore Drive 7, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702. Published in Citizens' Voice on June 21, 2019