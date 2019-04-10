Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stanley J. Grontkowski. View Sign

Stanley J. Grontkowski, 86, of Plymouth, passed away Sunday, April 7, 2019.



Born Nov. 8, 1932, in Plymouth, he was the son of the late Stanley J. Grontkowski Sr. and Lottie Lipowski Grontkowski. He was a member of All Saints Parish, of Plymouth.



Stanley was a graduate of Plymouth High School, Class of 1950, and was a graduate of Eckels Mortuary School, in Philadelphia. Licensed in 1955, he was a funeral director for 64 years and served as a deputy coroner in Luzerne County for many years.



Prior to his retirement, Stanley was the second-generation owner and operator of S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home, Plymouth, and was a member of the Pennsylvania Funeral Director's Association, National Funeral Director's Association and the Luzerne County Funeral Director's Association.



Stanley was a veteran, serving in the United States Army Signal Corps during the Korean War, stationed in Korea. He was a life member of the American Legion Shawnee, Post 463, Plymouth; Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post 1425, Plymouth; American Veterans, Post 59, Hanover Twp.; and the .



Stanley was inducted to the Pennsylvania Baseball Hall of Fame and was a leading figure in developing baseball in the Wyoming Valley. He was one of the organizers responsible for reviving the newly formed Wyoming Valley District 12 American Legion Baseball in 1971 and was one of its first officers. He was a sponsor and manager of the Plymouth Grontkowski's American Legion Baseball team for many years.



He was a manager, sponsor and the president of Plymouth Teeners League and a sponsor of the Plymouth Little League for many years. Under his management, the Plymouth Teeners All Stars won the eastern state championship in 1966. He managed and sponsored the Plymouth Twilight baseball team, the Plymouth Central League team and the Grontkowski Slow Pitch team.



In addition to his parents, Stanley was preceded in death by his son, Stanley Grontkowski III; infant daughter, Mary Grontkowski; and brother-in-law, Frank J. Gawat.



Surviving are his loving wife of 62 years, the former Mary Lou Runstall; daughters, Donna Grontkowski Casey and her husband, Ken Casey, Plymouth Twp.; and Lesa Grant, Las Vegas, Nev.; grandchildren, Sharleen Kishbaugh and her husband, Jeremy; Kellie Cavanaugh and her husband, Matt; Laura Pluchinsky and her husband, Aaron; Stanley J. Grontkowski IV and his wife, Michelle; Elaine Snyder and husband, Jesse; Linsey Bockert and Bronsen Bockert; great-grandchildren, Gemma, Jax and Von Kishbaugh, Finn and Rhett Cavanaugh, Lilly and Adaline Pluchinsky and Kaliah and Jesse Snyder; sister, Rosemary A. Gawat; and nieces, Francesca Gawat, Teresa Gawat and Christine Stefon.



Family and friends are invited to meet in All Saints Parish, Plymouth, for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. Monday.



Private interment, with military service, will be in St. Mary's Nativity Cemetery, Plymouth Twp.



Friends may call from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home, 530 W. Main St., Plymouth.



In lieu of flowers, contributions, if desired, may be made to a children's , in Stanley's memory.



