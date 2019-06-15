|
|
Stanley J. Laskowski, 67, of King of Prussia, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 2, 2019, at his home.
He was born July 16, 1951, son of the late Bernard and Mary Crzin Laskowski.
Stanley was a very generous and kind person who loved God, his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife of 35 years, the former Diane Mancuso; his adopted children, Virginia and Kyle; brothers Bernard, Joseph and Robert; numerous nieces and nephews; and an aunt and uncle.
Family and friends may call from 9 to 10 a.m. Monday at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 116 Hughes St., Swoyersville. A memorial Mass will celebrated at 10 a.m.
Local arrangements have been entrusted to Lehman-Gregory Funeral Home Inc., 281 Chapel St., Swoyersville.
Published in Citizens' Voice on June 15, 2019