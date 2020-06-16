|
|
Stanley J. Parulski, 83, passed into the hands of the Lord on Sunday, June 14, 2020.
Born Sept. 10, 1936, in Hanover Twp., he was the son of the late Stanley J. Parulski and Helen Wdowiak Parulski. He was a graduate of Hanover High School and Penn State University, Lehman Campus, where he received his associate degree. Stanley was a devoted and dedicated member of Good Shepherd Polish National Catholic Church, Plymouth. He had been on the Parish committee and was church treasurer for many years. Stanley had been the parish cemetery caretaker and was very active with other church functions over the years.
Prior to his retirement, he was employed by Summit Manufacturing as a draftsman and prior to that, by Foster Wheeler Corporation, where he had been a draftsman for many years.
He was preceded in death by his son, Stephen David Parulski, on Oct. 3, 2017; and his brother, Ronald Parulski.
Surviving are his loving wife of 59 years, the former Alice Timinski; nephew, Douglas Shook and his wife, Laura, and their daughter (great-niece), Mia; nieces, Stephanie and her husband, Gregg; and Ronine Kay and her husband, David; and numerous cousins.
The funeral will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday from S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home, 530 W. Main St., Plymouth, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in Good Shepherd PNC Church, Plymouth.
Interment will be in the parish cemetery, West Nanticoke.
Friends may call from 9:30 a.m. until the funeral time Thursday at S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home, Plymouth.
Published in Citizens' Voice on June 16, 2020