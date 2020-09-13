Home

Andrew Strish Funeral Home
11 Wilson St
Larksville, PA 18704
(570) 287-5438
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 14, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Andrew Strish Funeral Home
11 Wilson St
Larksville, PA 18704
Funeral
Monday, Sep. 14, 2020
7:00 PM
Andrew Strish Funeral Home
11 Wilson St
Larksville, PA 18704
Stanley J. Romanoskey Obituary

Stanley J. "Pop" Romanoskey of Edwardsville slipped into the arms of our heavenly father on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020.

Stanley was born April 19, 1928. He was a life resident of Edwardsville and son of the late Stanley Albert Romanoskey and Eleanor St. John.

Following his education, Stanley joined the Navy branch of the military. He served in the Korean War aboard the USS Mainstay AM 261. He also served in World War II, where he received Pacific and American Theater Ribbons along with a victory medal aboard the USS Independence.

Stanley was also an active member of the Larksville American Legion Post 655. He served as commander in 1993, 1994 and 1998. He was also a member of the Kingston Veterans of Foreign Wars. He retired from the Operator Engineers Local 542, where he dedicated his services for more than 40 years.

Stanley enjoyed spending most of his time with family and friends.

Stanley was preceded in death by the absolute love of his life, Regina. They were married for more than 60 years. Together, Stanley and Regina had five beautiful children; four of whom are deceased, daughter, Regina Deborah; sons, Stanley Jr., Richard and Michael.

The only surviving son is Joseph Romanoskey along with his wife, Georgeanne, Larksville.

Also surviving are his sisters, Elizabeth "Betty" Charnetski, Eleanor Barsh, Patsy Tomascik, Theresa Broody and Reenie Sokolowski; several nieces and nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Stanley will be sadly missed by all.

Funeral services will be conducted at 7 p.m. Monday from Andrew Strish Funeral Home, 11 Wilson St., Larksville, with the Rev. Tressler officiating. Friends may call from 5 p.m. to service time.

For information, visit www.StrishFuneralHome.com.


Published in Citizens' Voice on Sept. 13, 2020
