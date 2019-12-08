|
|
Stanley J. Starzec, 93, of Avoca, passed away Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at Gino Merli Veterans Center, Scranton, where he was guest.
Born in Avoca, on May 18, 1926, he was a son of Andrew and Laura (Modeski) Starzec.
Stanley was a graduate of Avoca High School and served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He worked for the former Potlatch Company, Ransom.
He was a member of Queen of the Apostles (formerly Ss. Peter and Paul) Parish, Avoca.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers Thomas, Joseph and John Starzec.
He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Jean (Pucilowski) Starzec; four loving daughters, Annette and her husband, Brian Judge, Wyoming; Louise Starzec, at home; Jeanene Baran, Dupont; Ramona and her husband, David Lenchak, Dupont; seven grandchildren, Nicole Betances, Matthew Starzec, Melissa Helmer, Andrew Judge, Michael Lenchak and Justin and Tyler Baran; a great-granddaughter, Jaslynn Rae Betances; four sisters, Theresa McDonald, Avoca; Ann Frances, Avoca; Marie Bartosiewicz, Utica, N.Y.; Charlotte Kulick, Dupont; and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the third floor south staff at the Gino Merli Center.
Family and friends are invited to attend the Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Wednesday in Queen of the Apostles Parish, 715 Hawthorne St., Avoca, with the Rev. Phillip J. Sladicka officiating. Interment will be private in Ss. Peter and Paul Cemetery, Moosic.
Calling hours will be from 9 a.m. until the time of the Mass at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Avoca Fire Department or Avoca Ambulance, 740 Main St., Avoca, PA 18641; or the SPCA of Luzerne County, 524 E. Main St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.
Arrangements are by Kniffen O'Malley Leffler Funeral & Cremation Services, 728 Main St., Avoca. Online condolences can be left at KniffenFuneralHome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Dec. 8, 2019