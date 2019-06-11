Resources More Obituaries for Stanley Stoy Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Stanley J. Stoy

Obituary Condolences Flowers Stanley J. Stoy, 82, of Alden and life resident of Newport Twp., passed away Sunday, June 9, 2019, at Birchwood Healthcare Center, Nanticoke, surrounded by his loving family following a 30-year battle with cancer.



Born Oct. 27, 1936, he was a son of the late John and Rose Nalezny Stoy. Stanley graduated from the former Newport Twp. High School, Class of 1954, and was a stand-out athlete and member of the football team and All Star player. Known for his strength, he earned the nickname "Stanley Steamer."



He proudly served his country during the Korean War with the U.S. Navy from 1954 until 1957. He was a corpsman stationed in Annapolis, Md., and Tripler Army Hospital, Honolulu, Hawaii. He attained the rank of Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class. Following his military service, Stanley received his bachelor's degree in accounting from King's College and was employed by Shaffer and Murzin Accounting firm until establishing his own business. He served the community for 58 continuous years until the time of his death. Although Stanley worked tirelessly at his profession, he always had time for his church, many friends and clients and was always willing to help others.



Stanley loved to travel and visited many different countries. He enjoyed woodworking, gardening, canning and all puzzles as hobbies. He was a member of St. Faustina Kowalska Parish and the former Holy Child Church, Sheatown, where he served as its first Eucharistic Minister and Lector and was president of the Holy Name Society; an honorary life member of both 3rd degree St. Mary's of Dorrance Council 12174 and 4th degree Bishop William J. Hafey Assembly 925 Knights of Columbus; American Legion Post 350, Nanticoke; VFW Post 7918, Slocum and Corpsmen United, USN. He was a long standing member of Nanticoke Rotary Club where he served as president and was secretary/treasurer for many years and received the Paul Harris Fellow award.



He was preceded in death by a brother, John; and sister, Josephine Zajaczkowski.



Surviving are his wife, the former Elizabeth (Betty) Guzenski, with whom he would have celebrated their 60th anniversary in September; a son, Stanley J. Stoy Jr. and wife, Angeles, Sanford, Fla.; and a daughter, Jacqueline Stoy and Ann Croxin, Philadelphia; grandchildren, Joseph and Eva Stoy, who he adored; a sister, Loretta Raydo, Liverpool, N.Y.; several nieces, nephews and many friends.



The family sincerely thanks Dr. Matthew Kozicki, the nurses and staff at Birchwood Nursing Center, Dr. Kish and staff on 2 West at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital, Dr. John Ellis and to Dr. Frank McGeehin, his cardiologist at Lankenau Hospital for the outstanding care he received.



A viewing and period of visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Davis-Dinelli Funeral Home, 170 E. Broad St., Nanticoke.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Thursday in St. Faustina Kowalska Parish, secondary site, St. Mary of Czestochowa Church, 1030 S. Hanover St., Nanticoke, with the Rev. James R. Nash as celebrant. Those attending the funeral Mass are asked to go directly to the church Thursday morning.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Thursday in St. Faustina Kowalska Parish, secondary site, St. Mary of Czestochowa Church, 1030 S. Hanover St., Nanticoke, with the Rev. James R. Nash as celebrant. Those attending the funeral Mass are asked to go directly to the church Thursday morning.

Entombment will follow in Mary, Mother of God Mausoleum at St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp., with the U.S. Navy according military honors. Published in Citizens' Voice on June 11, 2019