Stanley Kapson


1925 - 2020
Stanley Kapson Obituary

Stanley Kapson, 95, of Harveys Lake, passed away Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at The Gardens at Lakeside, Harveys Lake.

He was born in Wilkes-Barre on Nov. 22, 1925, and was the son of the late Stanley and Antonia Lignar Kapson. Stanley was raised by Edward and Catherine Kern Gaynor on their farm at Harveys Lake.

Stanley attended Laketon High School and served in the U.S. Navy during World War II in the Pacific Theatre on the USS Fayette. He retired from Bell Telephone Company and was a member of the American Legion, Harveys Lake Post 0967 and Telephone Pioneers of America. Stanley was an avid outdoorsman and would fish every day that he could.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by wife, Elaine Avery; companion, Ruby Scouton; son, Richard Kapson; sisters, Julia Seputas, Nellie Spitalik, Caroline Jefferies, Jennie Roberts, Mary Kapson, Irene Toole; and son-in-law, Scott Barber.

Stanley is survived by sons, David Kapson and wife, Gail; Jan Kapson and wife, Laurie; and Edward Kapson; daughters, Jennie Martin and husband, Jack; Ellen LaRusso and husband, Dan; Elaine Barber and companion, Randy Rhode; 13 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; best friend, Joe Nielson and his wife, Judy; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A private interment will be in the Chapel Lawn Memorial Park, Dallas, with the Rev. David Walker, pastor of Dallas United Methodist Church, officiating.

Arrangements are by Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home, Inc., state Routes 29 and 118, Pikes Creek.

Memorial donations can be made to Patriots Cove, 4334 state Route 29 South, Noxen, PA 18636.

Condolences can be made at clswansonfuneralhome.com.


