Service Information Joseph L Wroblewski Funeral Home 1442 Wyoming Ave Forty Fort , PA 18704 (570)-287-8541 Viewing 10:00 AM - 12:30 PM Joseph L Wroblewski Funeral Home 1442 Wyoming Ave Forty Fort , PA 18704 Funeral service 12:30 PM Joseph L Wroblewski Funeral Home 1442 Wyoming Ave Forty Fort , PA 18704

Stanley M. Timek Sr., 77, a resident of Pittston Twp., was called home by the Lord on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at his home.



His beloved wife was the late Mary Ann Mandycz Timek, who passed away Feb. 17, 2014. Stanley and Mary Ann were married April 25, 1964, and together they shared 49 years of marriage.



Born Sept. 15, 1941, in the Shantytown section of Laflin, Stanley was the youngest of 12 children born to the late Michael and Anna Kubic Timek.



Stanley was a graduate of the former Jenkins Twp-Yatesville High School, Class of 1959.



Prior to his retirement, Stanley was employed as a truck driver for several trucking companies, and he held membership with the Teamsters Union. In his earlier years, he was employed by Tobyhanna Army Depot.



A faithful servant of God, Stanley was a member of Eternal Church of God, Billings, Montana.



Stanley had a great love and appreciation for nature, and enjoyed going on long walks in the woods surrounding his home. He also had a great admiration for classic cars. Above all, his greatest love in life was for his beloved family.



In addition to his parents, Michael and Anna Timek, Stanley was preceded in death by his twin daughters, Rebecca and Sandra Timek; his brothers, Michael, Francis, and Joseph Timek; and his sisters, Evelyn Pientka, Anna Greeley, Katie Shuleski, Mamie Kulikowicz, Irene Rowker, Agnes Timek, Mary Timek and Rose Timek.



Stanley is survived by his children, Stanley M. Timek, Jr. (Eileen), Quakertown; Suzanne Tiffany, Pittston; and Marianne Kofil (Michael), Saint Augustine, Florida; his grandchildren, Tanya Tiffany, Kyle Tiffany and Matthew Timek; and his numerous nieces and nephews.



Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Stanley's funeral service which will be celebrated at 12:30 p.m. Friday at Wroblewski Funeral Home Inc., 1442 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort.



Interment will follow in St. Mary's Roman Catholic Cemetery, Swoyersville.



Family and friends are invited to Stanley's viewing which will be held from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.



For information or to send the Timek Family a message of condolence, you may visit the funeral home's website,

