Stanley "Stuz" Malinowski

Stanley "Stuz" Malinowski Obituary
Stanley "Stuz" Malinowski, 92, of the Hilldale section of Plains Twp., passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020, at the home of his daughter in Naples, Fla.

Stuz was a graduate of Plains Memorial High School, was an Army veteran of World War II and a member of St. John's the Evangelist, Pittston. He was employed as a roofer in the Local 30 until his retirement.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of the late Adam and Stella Piasecki Malinowski.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Sadie Lini; his son, Stanley "Rick" Malinowski; brother, Edward; and sister, Helen Isaacs.

Surviving are his daughter, Nancy Sidlovsky and husband Michael, Naples, Fla.; and daughter-in-law, Mary Theresa Malinowski, Plains Twp.; six grandchildren, Richard Malinowski and wife, Holly; Scott Malinowski and wife, Aggie; Joe Gonda and wife, Lorrie; Brianna Gonda and partner, Jay Prato; Max Malinowski and Mollie Santarelli and husband. Brad; 12 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

Due to the global state of emergency, private graveside services will be held in Italian Independent Cemetery, West Wyoming.

Arrangements are by Corcoran Funeral Home, Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains Twp.

For information or to leave Stuz's family a message of condolences, please visit www.corcoranfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 20, 2020
