Stanley W. Garbush, 69, of Glen Lyon and formerly Sweet Valley, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, at Residential Hospice, inpatient unit at Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre, following a long illness.
Born April 1, 1950 in Luzerne, he was a son of the late Stanley J. and Irene James Garbush. Stanley was raised and lived most of his life in Sweet Valley and resided at Ken Pollock Apartments, Glen Lyon, for the past six years. He attended Lake-Lehman schools. He began his career as a mechanic and was later a truck driver until retiring due to illness.
He was married to the former Jane O'Brien for 40 years until her passing on June 17, 2009. He was also preceded in death by his son, Stanley John Garbush; brother, Kenneth; and sister, Marion.
Surviving are his daughters, Coleen Kane and husband, Pete, Alden; and Cathleen Garbush-Cavanaugh and husband, Clark, Dallas; grandchildren, Samantha, Josh, Katlynn, Lindsay, Tyler, Brandy, Joel and Alex; great-grandchildren, Jayden, Kaeden, Payton and Jane; sisters, Lois Dropko and husband, Ron, North Carolina; and Janice Williams, Sweet Valley; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Stanley's family extends their sincere thanks to Dr. Kevin Carey and staff, Dr. James Jiunta, Dr. Bruce Saidman and Dr. Brian Marien, as well as the staff of Angels Touch Nursing and Residential Hospice for their care and compassion during his illness. They especially thank his niece, Debbie, who was faithfully at his side caring for him.
The family will have a private blessing service followed by interment in Bethel Hill Cemetery, Fairmount Twp., with the Rev. Joseph P. Rafferty, officiating. There will be no calling hours.
Arrangements are in the care of Clarke Piatt Funeral Home Inc., Hunlock Creek.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Jan. 4, 2020