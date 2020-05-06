|
|
Stanley "Stan" Zamerowski, 80, of Pringle, passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital, following a short illness.
He was born in Pringle, son of the late Kostanty and Mary Zarzycki Zamerowski. He was employed by InterMetro Industries as a production supervisor prior to retirement.
Stan had been active in various organizations, serving as secretary and later president of the Luzerne Lions Club; past member of Pringle Council and also served as mayor of Pringle; and currently a member of the Knights of Columbus, Dallas.
Stan loved doing woodcrafts, playing cards with friends, going to Atlantic City, walks on the beach, bus trips, landscaping and gardening.
He is survived by his wife, the former Marlene Slakis; sons, Mark Zamerowski, Sean Zamerowski and Todd Zamerowski, all of Pringle. His greatest loves of his life are his grandchildren, Brianna and Hannah; Nicholas and Tyler; Preston and Channing; and Dalton. Also surviving are his brother, Joseph Zamerowski, Jackson Twp.; sister, Mary Lukas, Lehman Twp., and Constance Jugus, Luzerne.
A private graveside service will be held in St. Ann's Cemetery, Lehman Twp. The family will have a memorial Mass at a later date, when family and friends can come together to celebrate Stan's life.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 6, 2020