Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kniffen O'Malley Leffler Funeral and Cremation Services, INC.
465 S. Main Street
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701
(570) 823-7157
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kniffen O'Malley Leffler Funeral & Cremation Services
465 S. Main St.
Wilkes-Barre, PA
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Kniffen O'Malley Leffler Funeral & Cremation Services
465 S. Main St.
Wilkes-Barre, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Kniffen O'Malley Leffler Funeral & Cremation Services
465 S. Main St.
Wilkes-Barre, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Starla Ledoux
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Starla J. Ledoux

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Starla J. Ledoux Obituary
Starla J. Ledoux, 57, of Forty Fort, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at her home.

Born in Norfolk, Va., on March 14, 1962, she was the daughter of the late Jerry Sr. and Barbara Ann (James) Stephenson. She was a graduate of Granby High School, Norfolk, Va., and Luzerne County Community College.

She was employed as second shift operations manager by Henkel Corporation, Hazelton, for seven years. She was formerly employed by O.Z. Gedney, Terryville, Conn., for 29 years. She enjoyed playing the slots at the casino and loved spending time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her loving husband of 38 years, Maurice A. Ledoux; her sons, Maurice A. Ledoux and Nicholas F. Ledoux; grandchildren, Gunner, Elliott and Cameron; a brother, Jerry Stephenson Jr., Portsmouth, Ohio; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Kniffen O'Malley Leffler Funeral & Cremation Services Inc., 465 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre, with the Rev. Laura Lewis officiating.

Interment will follow in Holy Trinity Cemetery, Swoyersville.

A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday.

Condolences can be sent by visiting kniffenfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Sept. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Starla's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now