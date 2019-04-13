Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stella Daywood. View Sign

Stella Daywood, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Thursday, April 11, 2019, at Little Flower Manor, Wilkes-Barre.



Born, May 17, 1924, in Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of the late Simon and Magdalene Starzecki.



Stella was a graduate of Marymount High School, Class of 1942, and retired from Eberhard Faber. She was a member of Our Lady of Hope Parish.



In her younger years, Stella was an outstanding baker and cake decorator, and loved doing ceramics.



She was preceded in death by her sisters, Mary Straub, Clara Kumiega, Josephine Bucknavage, Helen Barbarish, Ann Starzecki and Rita Zasada, and brothers, John, James and Richard Starzecki.



Surviving are her daughter, Diane Kalafut and her husband, Edward; son, Richard Daywood and his wife, Karen; grandchildren, Lisa Eckert, and husband, Jerome; Richard Daywood and his wife, Tara; and Jan Jimenez and husband, Luis; and great-grandchildren, Jacob Daywood, Milani Jimenez and Evan Eckert.



Stella's family would like to thank the staff of Little Flower Manor for their excellent care.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Monday in Our Lady of Hope Parish, Wilkes-Barre.



A Funeral procession will form at 9 a.m. from the funeral home.



Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. on Sunday at Stegura Funeral Home, 614 S. Hanover St., Nanticoke.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Our Lady of Hope Parish, 40 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre.

