Home

POWERED BY

Services
Peter J. Adonizio Funeral Home
251 William Street
Pittston, PA 18643
(570) 654-8683
Viewing
Wednesday, Sep. 9, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Peter J. Adonizio Funeral Home
251 William Street
Pittston, PA 18643
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Stella Vaxmonsky
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stella Elizabeth Vaxmonsky


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stella Elizabeth Vaxmonsky Obituary

Stella Elizabeth Vaxmonsky, 93, of the Port Griffith Section of Jenkins Twp., passed away Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at home.

Born in Plains Twp. on Feb. 28, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Ann Kroll Gayewski.

Stella attended Plains schools and had worked in the local garment industry.

She along with her late husband of 67 years, William T. Vaxmonsky Sr., ran Vaxies Bar in Port Griffith for over 20 years. She was kind and loving and always had gentle words and a warm smile. She will be missed by many. She was a member of the former St. John the Baptist Church, Pittston, now St. John the Evangelist Church and a former member of St. John the Baptist Church Christian Mothers. She was also a member of the International Ladies' Garment Workers Union.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by son, William F. Vaxmonsky; infant daughter, Mary Vaxmonsky; daughter, Karen E. Vaxmonsky Moscatelli; granddaughter, Brittany Moscatelli; daughter-in-law, Mary Ann Scarantino Vaxmonsky and seven siblings.

Surviving are two sons, Thomas Vaxmonsky and Frank Vaxmonsky and his wife, Jule Ann (Fulmer), all of Port Griffith; seven grandchildren, Jacqulin Vaxmonsky, Exeter; Kelly Lehman and her husband, Robert, Nanticoke; Julie Vaxmonsky, Nanticoke; William Vaxmonsky and Brian Vaxmonsky, both of North Carolina; Ryan Vaxmonsky, New Jersey; and Kayla Vaxmonsky, Port Griffith; four great-grandchildren, Robert Lehman Jr., Aria Marie Lehman, Anthony Howard and Tobias Murray; two sisters, Ann Loyack, Kingston; and Dolores Shock, Wapwallopen; numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends and relatives for a walk-through viewing, following CDC guidelines of wearing a face covering and practicing social distancing from 5 to8 p.m. Wednesday at Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, 251 William St., Pittston.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Northeast Sight Services, 1825 Wyoming Ave., Exeter.

Private funeral services will be held with interment in St. John the Baptist Cemetery, Exeter.

To leave a condolence, visit Stella's obituary at www.adoniziofuneralhome.com


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stella's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -