Stella Roman, 95, of Pittston, passed away Tuesday morning, June 25, 2019, at United Methodist Homes, Wesley Village Campus, Pittston.



Born March 5, 1924, she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Rose Rich Testa.



Stella was a graduate of Pittston High School. She was the oldest active member of the Second Presbyterian Church, where she participated in various church committees over many years. She looked forward to attending church services and loved her church family. She also enjoyed playing bingo every week at the Pittston Senior Center.



Stella was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Rocky Roman; her sisters, Josephine Frisco and Theresa Roman; brother, Joseph Testa; son-in-law, John Christein; and many other much loved family and friends.



She is survived by her daughter, Joyce Notartomas and husband, Charles Cook, Yardley; grandson, Michael Notartomas and wife, Nicole, Langhorne; great-grandchildren, Mia and Noelle; step-granddaughter, Sharon Phillips, Langhorne; and step-grandchildren, Grace and Brett Phillips; daughter, Susan Ribble and husband, Kenneth Ribble, Lewisberry; grandsons, Scott Ribble and wife, Amanda, Louisville; and Mark Ribble and wife, Catherine, Boston, Mass.; and great-grandchildren, Nate, Abby, Emma and Gabriel; daughter, Karen Christein, Pittston; grandson, Jonathan Christein and wife, Lea, Wanaque, N.J.; and great-grandchildren, Isabella and Johnny. Her family were her pride and joy and love of her life.



Stella's family would like to thank the incredible members of Second Presbyterian Church for their faithful love and support. Thank you also to Dr. Kevin Musto and his nurse, Elaine Bell, and the wonderful and compassionate staff at Wesley Village Rehabilitation Center for the loving care shown to her during her stay.



Friends may call from 9:30 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m. Monday at Second Presbyterian Church, Parsonage Street, Pittston.



The Rev. Murray Thompson will officiate. Interment will be private.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Second Presbyterian Church, Pittston.



Arrangements are made by Howell-Lussi Funeral Home, 509 Wyoming Ave., West Pittston. Published in Citizens' Voice on June 27, 2019