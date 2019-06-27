Home

POWERED BY

Services
Howell-Lussi Funeral Home
509 Wyoming Avenue
West Pittston, PA 18643
(570) 654-3741
Resources
More Obituaries for Stella Roman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stella Roman

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Stella Roman Obituary
Stella Roman, 95, of Pittston, passed away Tuesday morning, June 25, 2019, at United Methodist Homes, Wesley Village Campus, Pittston.

Born March 5, 1924, she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Rose Rich Testa.

Stella was a graduate of Pittston High School. She was the oldest active member of the Second Presbyterian Church, where she participated in various church committees over many years. She looked forward to attending church services and loved her church family. She also enjoyed playing bingo every week at the Pittston Senior Center.

Stella was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Rocky Roman; her sisters, Josephine Frisco and Theresa Roman; brother, Joseph Testa; son-in-law, John Christein; and many other much loved family and friends.

She is survived by her daughter, Joyce Notartomas and husband, Charles Cook, Yardley; grandson, Michael Notartomas and wife, Nicole, Langhorne; great-grandchildren, Mia and Noelle; step-granddaughter, Sharon Phillips, Langhorne; and step-grandchildren, Grace and Brett Phillips; daughter, Susan Ribble and husband, Kenneth Ribble, Lewisberry; grandsons, Scott Ribble and wife, Amanda, Louisville; and Mark Ribble and wife, Catherine, Boston, Mass.; and great-grandchildren, Nate, Abby, Emma and Gabriel; daughter, Karen Christein, Pittston; grandson, Jonathan Christein and wife, Lea, Wanaque, N.J.; and great-grandchildren, Isabella and Johnny. Her family were her pride and joy and love of her life.

Stella's family would like to thank the incredible members of Second Presbyterian Church for their faithful love and support. Thank you also to Dr. Kevin Musto and his nurse, Elaine Bell, and the wonderful and compassionate staff at Wesley Village Rehabilitation Center for the loving care shown to her during her stay.

Friends may call from 9:30 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m. Monday at Second Presbyterian Church, Parsonage Street, Pittston.

The Rev. Murray Thompson will officiate. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Second Presbyterian Church, Pittston.

Arrangements are made by Howell-Lussi Funeral Home, 509 Wyoming Ave., West Pittston.
Published in Citizens' Voice on June 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now