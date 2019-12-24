|
Stephanie R. Bozimski, 80, of Millsboro, Del., formerly of Nanticoke, passed away Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at Harrison Senior Living in Georgetown, Del.
She was born in Baltimore, Md., on Nov. 8, 1939, daughter of the late Samuel Edward Kearns Sr. and the late Rachel Ditzel Kearns.
Stephanie graduated from Towson Catholic High School and completed the registered nurse program at St. Joseph's Hospital in Baltimore, Md.
Mrs. Bozimski worked as a registered nurse for St. Stanislaus Nursing Home, Sheatown, and Birchwood Nursing Home, Nanticoke, prior to her retirement.
Stephanie was a faithful Catholic and active member of the Holy Child Parish, Sheatown, where she taught CCD classes and was also a lector.
She enjoyed walking her dogs and birdwatching.
Stephanie liked to follow her local sports teams, especially hockey. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and attending their sporting events.
She is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Donald "Ducky" E. Bozimski Sr.; two sons, Donald E. Bozimski, Jr. (Kathy), Baltimore, Md.; and Brian Bozimski, Millsboro, Del.; four grandchildren, Jacob Bozimski, Kaitlyn Bozimski, Donald "Trip" E. Bozimski III and Eve Lynn Bozimski; three brothers, Samuel Kearns (Rose Anne), Baltimore, Md.; Scott Kearns (Susan), Rock Hill, S.C. and Steve Kearns (Cindy), Ashville, N.C.; and four sisters, Sally Lee, Sue Walker, Sharon Mack (Elmer), Sheila Woolfolk (Tom), all of Baltimore, Md,; and sister-in-law, Carol Grabinski (Bob), Nanticoke.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by four brothers-in-law, Ted Bozimski, Stan Bozimski, Robert A. Walker Sr. and Leslie Lee; and two sisters-in-law, Irene Gizinski and Florence Milazzo.
A visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday from Long Neck Chapel of Melson Funeral Services, 32013 Long Neck Road, Millsboro, Del. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Friday at Mary Mother of Peace Catholic Church, 30839 Mount Joy Road, Millsboro, Del. Interment will follow in Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Millsboro, Del.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions in Stephanie's name be made to the by visiting .
Condolences may be sent by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Dec. 24, 2019