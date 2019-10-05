|
Stephen D. Kluk, 78, passed suddenly and unexpectedly on Monday, Sept. 30,2019 at his home in West Wyoming.
Born April 20, 1941, he was the only child of his late parents, Stephen and Stella Witt Kluk.
Stephen was raised in Hudson section of Plains Twp. and moved to Wyoming at the age of 5 with his parents. He attended Wyoming schools and was a graduate of the Wyoming High School, Class of 1959.
Stephen then joined the Wyoming Police Department as a part-time police officer, was was scoutmaster of Troop 301, and worked for a time at Nelson Upholstery, Wyoming.
In 1968, Stephen left his other jobs and went to work for Procter and Gamble Corporation in Mehoopany. He worked for the next 28 years, and his last assignment was as a lab technician, until he retired.
However, in his retirement, he still worked for LCCC book store and the Sears Department Store, working in the tool's sections for over 20 years.
In his spare time, he loved to go fishing and hunting with his family. Stephen was instrumental in hunting and gun education of the youth of Pennsylvania. He was the past coordinator of the Wyoming County Hunting Safety Education and sat on the Council of the Youth Hunting Education Challenge (YHEC). He also helped to start the Pennsylvania Hunting Education Association (PHEA). Stephen was a past president of the Wyoming County Federation of Sportsmen club and a member of the Meshoppen Rod and Gun Club.
Stephen was a proud volunteer for many years at the South Gate Kiwanis Wyoming County Fair and was a fourth degree Knight of Columbus of the Wilkes-Barre Chapter.
Surviving Stephen are his daughter, Cynthia Kluk, West Wyoming; son, Stephen and his wife, Patricia, Dallas; grandchildren, Stephen and his wife, Amber Haas, Suffolk, Va.; Colby Kluk, West Wyoming; great-grandchildren, Christine and Stephanie Haas; and his companion for the last 23 years, Darlene Marshall, West Wyoming.
Funeral services for Stephen will be held at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at Yanaitis Funeral Home Inc., 55 Stark St., Plains Twp. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 a.m. in Ss. Peter and Paul Church, 13 Hudson Rd., Plains Twp. Mass will be officiated by Rev. John C. Lambert. Interment will be held in the parish cemetery, Plains Twp. A visitation will be held at the funeral home on Monday from 5 to 8 p.m.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Oct. 5, 2019