Stephen E. Kaschenbach, 71, of Sweet Valley, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at his home.
His wife of 25 years, the former Paula McGowan, and his best friend, Toby, were by his side. Possessed of a strong constitution and a will to live, he fought a long and courageous battle with cancer.
Steve was born in Wilkes-Barre to the former Carl and Lois Hangen Kaschenbach in 1948.
He was a graduate of Dallas High School, where he distinguished himself as an outstanding athlete. Steve was one of Dallas' early wrestling champions, winning a district title in his senior year. Steve also placed as a district finalist in pole vaulting several years running. Steve went on to wrestle for Wilkes College under Coach John Reese and became Middle Atlantic Conference champion at his pinnacle.
Steve retired after 27 years as a teacher in the Dallas School District. He was one of the original hand fulls of employees who had attended Dallas School District for 12 years and would eventually attain a teaching position in that school. Steve also served as both an assistant and head wrestling coach, affectionately known as "Goat," at the junior and senior high school for 17 years.
Steve had a lifelong interest in things mechanical and in residential construction. As a result, he ended up building several homes in the Back Mountain for friends and associates during summers and in his spare time.
Never one to remain idle, after his teaching career, he helped several family members establish and operate Lakeway Beverage in Dallas. Steve became a partner for seven years, then continued participating in the development and work required to make it the successful business it became. In later years, he took pride in his collection of vintage American "muscle" cars which he maintained in pristine condition.
Steve had a penchant for local history and could reminisce with the best when it came to Dallas and Back Mountain events. Steve loved things outdoors, collecting weather data, hiking through Pennsylvania's woods, traveling with Paula in his motor home to natural attractions across the United States, or simply admiring the spectacular view he never tired of from his mountain home. He was an avid golfer and belonged to the Irem Temple and enjoyed golfing at many golf courses with his friends. Steve was a devout Penn State wrestling fan, attending many home meets with John and friends.
He was preceded in death by mother, Lois; father, Carl; stepmother, Elizabeth Galletly; and sister, Cynthia Cave.
Steve is survived by his loving and devoted wife, the former Paula McGowan; sisters, Karen Griffith and her husband, Robert, Hallstead; and Allison Maier and her husband, Edward, Dallas; brothers, Carl and his wife, Adele, Dallas, John and his wife, Kathleen, Sweet Valley; and Jay Galletly and his wife, Donna, St. Mary's, Ga.; and numerous nieces and nephews; and great-nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend their appreciation to Dr. David Greenwald and his staff for their compassion, understanding and professional handling of Steve's medical challenges during this very difficult period. They would also like to recognize and thank the Hospice of the Sacred Heart for its humane end-of-life services.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to noon Thursday at Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc., state Routes 29 and 118, Pikes Creek.
Interment will be in Maple Hill Cemetery, Wilkes-Barre.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Blue Chip Animal Refuge, 974 Lockville Road, Dallas, PA 18612.
Condolences can be made at clswansonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 12, 2020