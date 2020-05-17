|
Stephen Francis Sullivan, 78, passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Elizabeth Quirk Solomon and Harold Sullivan; his wife, Harriet Horridge Sullivan; infant son, Scott "Scotty" Sullivan; sister, Lisa Solomon; brother, Phillip Solomon; and stepfather, John Solomon.
Born in White Plains, N.Y., he was a graduate of Coughlin High School. In his youth, Steve was very enthusiastic about the music of the 1950s and early '60s and he worked with his father's record label, Rhapsody Records, which produced a number of hit records in the East Coast record market. Steve and his future wife, Harriet, attended TV broadcasts of American Bandstand together and Steve recorded a number of songs under the group named The Patriots. He also worked in various capacities on the recordings and touring appearances of the Rhapsody Recording Groups, The Crewnecks, The Cineramas, and Roc Rowland, which was a memory he cherished his entire life.
In his professional life, Steve had a successful business career as owner and operator of Stroudsburg Electric Supply, Stroudsburg, as well as its other Pennsylvania branches. Steve was able to retire in his mid 40s, when he moved to California, happily joining all his children.
Steve loved life and was very outgoing and friendly to all. He loved people, especially all his children's friends. He and his late wife frequently spent vacations on Catalina Island with all their children.
He loved animals, especially his dogs, Bo, Katie, Sebastian, Priscilla and Breezy and his Conyers, Calloway and Mochi. He would often sit at night with Calloway tucked in his shirt while watching their favorite TV shows, often conversing with each other.
Steve was extremely proud of his children, son, Damian Sullivan, Glendale, Calif.; son, Christopher "Crit" Sullivan (Nesh); and daughter, Rebecca Barthold Sullivan, Glendale, Calif.
He was equally proud of and very devoted to his grandchildren, Connor Barthold, Los Angeles, Calif.; Audrey Elizabeth Barthold, Glendale, Calif.; Ethan Sullivan, Glendale, Calif.; Maegan Mauriello, Glendale, Calif.: Madison Sullivan, Glendale, Calif.; and great-granddaughter, Zoe Steiner, Glendale, Calif.
His surviving siblings include Suzanne Sullivan Swithers (Norbert), Wilkes-Barre; Douglas Solomon (Molly), Mechanicsburg; Carol Solomon Kiefer (Michael), Bedford, Mass.; Kimberly Sullivan Hale (Stephen), Naples, Fla. and Atlanta, Ga.; sister-in-law, Margaret Francisi Solomon, Mountain Top; stepmother, Angela Sullivan, Naples, Fla.; and several nieces and nephews.
Due to the current national health situation, there will be no public memorial service.
For those who may wish to make a charitable donation to his memory and in honor of his wife, mother and brother, his family encourages donations to the Hereditary Disease Foundation, which is the genome project organization pioneering important research into cures for genetic diseases, 212-926-2121 or at [email protected]
Arrangements are entrusted to Forest Lawn Cemetery, 1712 South Glendale Ave., Glendale, Calif.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 17, 2020