More Obituaries for Stephen Jasonis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephen J. Jasonis

Stephen J. Jasonis Obituary
Stephen J. Jasonis, 91, of Nanticoke, passed away Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at Smith Health Care Center, Mountain Top.

Stephen was born in Wilkes-Barre, a son of the late George and Frances Shedlock Jasonis. He was a graduate of Coughlin High School and served with the United States Army during World War II.

Stephen was formerly employed at Owens-Illinois/Techneglas, Pittston Twp., prior to his retirement.

He was a member of St. Faustina Parish, Nanticoke. Stephen was an avid bowler and fisherman.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Irene Jablonski Weisgable Jasonis, in 2004; stepson, Ronald Weisgable; brothers, George, Edward and Joseph Jasonis; and sisters, Frances Nestorick and Alice Yackoski.

Surviving are his stepson, Kenneth Weisgable and his wife, Debra, Mountain Top; stepdaughter-in-law, Peggy Weisgable, Parsons; step-grandsons, James Weisgable; and Joseph Weisgable and his wife, Holly; brother, Thomas Jasonis and his wife, Marianne, Plains Twp.; and nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:30 p.m. Monday in St. Faustina's Parish, 520 S. Hanover St., Nanticoke. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.

Friends may call from 11:30 a.m. to service time.

Condolences may be sent by visiting Stephen's obituary at www.natandgawlas.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Nov. 2, 2019
