Stephen J. Jasonis, 91, of Nanticoke, passed away Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at Smith Health Care Center, Mountain Top.
Stephen was born in Wilkes-Barre, a son of the late George and Frances Shedlock Jasonis. He was a graduate of Coughlin High School and served with the United States Army during World War II.
Stephen was formerly employed at Owens-Illinois/Techneglas, Pittston Twp., prior to his retirement.
He was a member of St. Faustina Parish, Nanticoke. Stephen was an avid bowler and fisherman.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Irene Jablonski Weisgable Jasonis, in 2004; stepson, Ronald Weisgable; brothers, George, Edward and Joseph Jasonis; and sisters, Frances Nestorick and Alice Yackoski.
Surviving are his stepson, Kenneth Weisgable and his wife, Debra, Mountain Top; stepdaughter-in-law, Peggy Weisgable, Parsons; step-grandsons, James Weisgable; and Joseph Weisgable and his wife, Holly; brother, Thomas Jasonis and his wife, Marianne, Plains Twp.; and nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:30 p.m. Monday in St. Faustina's Parish, 520 S. Hanover St., Nanticoke. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.
Friends may call from 11:30 a.m. to service time.
Condolences may be sent by visiting Stephen's obituary at www.natandgawlas.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Nov. 2, 2019