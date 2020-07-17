Home

Stephen R. Gerko


1941 - 2020
Stephen R. Gerko Obituary

Stephen R. Gerko, 78, of Dallas, formerly of Plymouth, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020, in Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre.

Born Nov. 7, 1941, in Plymouth, he was the son of the late Stephen Gerko and Victoria Bialek Gerko. He was a graduate of Plymouth High School, attended Wilkes University and was a veteran serving with the United States Army. Stephen was a member of All Saints Parish, Plymouth. Prior to his retirement, he had been employed by Leslie Fay Company as a director of logistics. He had been active with Plymouth Borough politics and served as Plymouth Borough councilman. Stephen was a member of the Knights of Columbus.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia; brother, Joseph; and sister, Gertrude Schaub.

Surviving are his sister, Judy Perkoski and her husband, Bill, Tennessee; and nieces and nephews, Sharon Wells; Brian and Joseph Gerko, New Jersey; and Diana George; and Irwin Schaub, New York.

Arrangements are by S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home, Plymouth.

Interment will be in St. Mary's Nativity Cemetery, Plymouth Twp.


