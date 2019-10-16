Home

Jendrzejewski Funeral Home
21 N Meade St
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
(570) 822-5095
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Our Lady of Hope parish
Park Avenue
Wilkes-Barre, PA
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Hope parish
Park Avenue
Wilkes-Barre, PA
Stephen R. Poris Jr. Obituary
Stephen R. Poris Jr. of Wilkes-Barre Twp. passed away Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at his home.

Born March 4, 1964, in Wilkes-Barre Twp., he was a son of Stephen R. Poris Sr. of Laurel Run, and the late Nancy Lu Davis Poris.

Stephen was a 1982 graduate of Coughlin High School, Wilkes-Barre, and was employed in the area construction and welding industries.

Stephen enjoyed the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman.

In addition to his mother, Nancy, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Niessia Heppding.

Surviving, in addition to his father, is his son, Stephen Fino, Wapwallopen; twp grandchildren; brother, Mark Poris, Wilkes-Barre Twp.; and sister, Sharon Onderko and her companion, Robert Horrox, Conyngham.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday in Our Lady of Hope Parish, Park Avenue, Wilkes-Barre.

Interment will follow in St. Mary's Maternity Cemetery, West Wyoming. Friends may call from 9 a.m. until the time of services Friday in the church.

Arrangements are by Jendrzejewski Funeral Home, Wilkes-Barre.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Oct. 16, 2019
