S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home
530 W Main St
Plymouth, PA 18651
(570) 779-2014
Stephen R. Welles Obituary
Stephen R. Welles, 43, of Luzerne, passed away Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital, with his family and friends by his side.

Born in Hanover Twp., he was the son of Gary T. and Patricia Ann Witko Welles. Stephen was a graduate of Bishop O'Reilly High School, Class of 1994, and attended King's College.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Robert and Elizabeth Welles; maternal grandparents, Andrew and Celia Witko; and uncles, James; Michael; Frederick; and Robert Welles; and Daniel Witko.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his loving companion and life partner of 23 years, Susan Herbert; and their children, Peyten Marie; and Brandon Richard; along with numerous aunts; uncles; cousins; and good friends.

Funeral will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are by S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home, Plymouth.

Contributions may be made to Gift of Life Donor Program, 401 N. 3rd St., Philadelphia, PA 19123, in Stephen's memory.

To submit condolences to Stephen's family, please visit www.sjgrontkowskifuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Jan. 16, 2020
