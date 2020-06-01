|
Stephen Thomas Harchar, 93, of Hudson, passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020, at the Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Plains Twp.
Born in Swoyersville on Aug. 6,1926, he was the son of the late John and Anna Adamchick Harchar.
He attended Swoyersville schools until the 8th grade, at the age of 14, Stephen took on the role of care giver for his mother and worked at a local grocer.
On Dec. 13, 1944, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and was stationed on the U.S.S. Marquette until he was honorably discharged on July 5, 1946.
Shortly after the war, he met and married Joanie Grumsey.
Prior to his retirement, Stephen was employed by Chamberlain Ammunition and Craft Associates. Stephen took an early retirement in July 1974, after losing his wife, Joanie, to raise his beloved daughter at the age of five.
Stephen loved to bake for the holidays, it brought him joy and he will be remembered for it.
Preceding him in death his beloved wife, Joanie; brothers, John, George, Andrew, Joey and Frank; sisters, Peggy Konopka, Anna Harchar, Mary Harchar and Bernadine Hrycyna.
Surviving Stephen is his beloved daughter, Stephanie Ann; and numerous nephews, nieces, and cousins who will all miss him.
Stephanie would like to say thank you to the staff of the Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Dr. Kaneria and Joe Butkiewicz, RN, for the extra care and attention that was given to my Dad in the final part of his journey home. Thank you also to my family for their support and love at this time.
In lieu of flowers donations, please make a donation to the .
Funeral services for Stephen will be held at 9:30 a.m. Thursday from Yanaitis Funeral Home Inc., 55 Stark St., Plains Twp. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. in Ss. Peter and Paul Church, Plains Twp., with the Rev. John Lambert, pastor, and the Rev. Dennis Grumsey as co-celebrant. Interment will follow in parish cemetery, Plains Twp. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday. Due to the state mandate, attendance cannot exceed 25 people.
Published in Citizens' Voice on June 1, 2020