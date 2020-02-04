|
Sterling James Kepp, 61, of Nanticoke, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at Guardian Elder Care, surrounded by his family.
Sterling was one of 10 children and the son of the late Franklin and Alice Kepp.
Born in Wilkes-Barre on Dec. 20, 1958. He married Joann Kepp in 1977 and they raised four children together. He proudly served six years in the United States National Guard. Sterling was a dedicated employee and truck driver for Michael and Kathy Barlow at All Brite Inc., West Pittston. Which in turn became a lifelong friendship.
A lover of history, animals and music. Sterling was always there if you needed him. He was a simple man who loved making people laugh and enjoyed a great meal and a good cup of coffee.
Surviving are his best friend, Joann Kepp; son, Sterling Kepp and wife, Barrie Lynn; daughter, Marcia Hatten and husband, Bryan; daughter, Kimberly Bevan and husband, Nate; son, Jason Kepp; sisters, Delores Schneider; and Florence Pritchard; 14 grandchildren,; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at Kopicki Funeral Home, 263 Zerbey Ave., Kingston.
The family would like to thank Guardian Elder Care in Nanticoke for taking care of Sterling. He always spoke highly of the staff and the care he was receiving at the facility. And there is no greater comfort then knowing he was well taken care of in his final days.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 4, 2020