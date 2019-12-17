|
Steve J. Mazur, 83, of Dupont, died Monday morning, Dec. 16, 2019, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.
He was the husband of the former Betty Warunek, whom he married on June 15, 1963.
He was born in Dupont the son of the late Steve and Stella Posluszny Mazur, and was a graduate of the Dupont High School. He also attended machinist school and was a graduate of Lackawanna College. He was employed by Owens-Illinois and then Techneglas for many years until his retirement.
He was an active member of the Sacred Heart of Jesus Church and Polish American Citizens Club, both of Dupont, and was a past Dupont councilman, where he was elected first in 1961. He was a United States Army veteran serving as a radioman in Europe during the mid-1950s.
Steve was an avid hunter and fisherman who also enjoyed gardening.
The family would like to thank Dr. Mauer Biscotti and his staff and all those who cared for him during his illness for their kind and compassionate care.
Surviving are sons, Michael and wife, Mary Jo, Dupont; Stephen and wife, Lisa, Exeter; daughter, Maria Murphy and husband, Tim, Dupont; grandchildren, Annemarie, Brian, Timothy, Sarah, Lindsey and Jennifer; three great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held 9:30 a.m. Thursday from Lokuta-Zawacki Funeral Home, 200 Wyoming Ave., Dupont, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Sacred Heart Church, 215 Lackawanna Ave., Dupont, to be celebrated by the Rev. Thomas Petro, pastor.
Interment will be in the parish cemetery.
Friends may call Thursday from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Dec. 17, 2019