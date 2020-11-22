Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home
89 Park Ave
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
(570) 825-3138
Calling hours
Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home
89 Park Ave
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020
9:00 AM
Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home
89 Park Ave
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020
9:30 AM
St. Leo's/Holy Rosary Church
33 Manhattan St.
Ashley, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Steve Rontinonis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Steve S. Rontinonis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Steve S. Rontinonis Obituary

Steve S. Rontinonis, 63, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Steve was born in Kos, Greece, the son of the late Savas "Sam" and Kalliopi Saroukou Rontinonis. He was a graduate of Pittston Area High School, Class of 1976. Steve was employed at the Tobyhanna Army Depot.

He was a member of St. Leo's/Holy Rosary Church in Ashley.

Steve had a warm and funny personality. He was known for his quick wit, infectious smile and his kind and compassionate spirit. He brought a smile to all who knew and loved him.

Steve was a hard worker and had a passion for building and was a great mason, who enjoyed working outdoors on different projects.

He cherished time with his wife, family and friends and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

In addition to his parents, Steve was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Michael Tullo.

Surviving are his wife and soul mate of 28 years, Debra Perugino Rontinonis; son, Tony Dellarte and his wife, Jennifer, Texas; daughter, Nicole Biscotto and her husband, Jamie, Lehman Twp.; four grandchildren; his sisters with whom he shared an everlasting bond, Cathy Tullo, Pittston; and Denise Vavlas and her husband, Notis, Pittston; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 9 a.m. Wednesday from Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre, with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 9:30 a.m. in St. Leo's/Holy Rosary Church, 33 Manhattan St., Ashley.

Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Those who are attending the funeral services are required to wear a mask and abide by the state social distancing guidelines.

Condolences can be sent by visiting Steve's obituary at www.natandgawlas.com.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Steve's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -