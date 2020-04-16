Home

Hugh P Boyle Funeral Home
416 Wyoming Ave
Kingston, PA 18704
(570) 287-0894
Steven Earl Sutton Obituary
Steven Earl Sutton, 57, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, April 9, 2020, in Lock Haven, Clinton County, while on his way to work.

Born March 30, 1963, in Whitakers, N.C., Steve was the son of Samuel Sutton, Whitakers, N.C. and the late Queen Esther Sutton.

Moving to Wyoming Valley, he resided in Edwardsville and was a graduate of Wyoming Valley West High School, Plymouth. Steve was employed as a tractor trailer driver for the natural gas industry. He was a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Wilkes-Barre. An avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan, he truly loved being a truck driver and spending time with his family.

Surviving, in addition to his father, is his life partner, Robyn Brown, Wilkes-Barre; daughters, Stephanie Marie (Tiayana) Sutton, Shickshinny; Samantha Ellizabeth Sutton, Wilkes-Barre; stepdaughter, Alexis (Tyler) Ziscomi, Easton; granddaughter, Avianna Featherstone, Wilkes-Barre; brother, Samuel Sutton IV, Edwardsville; many siblings; aunts; uncles; cousins; and friends.

Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, funeral services will be private. A memorial service to honor Steve's life will be held at a future date.

Memorial contributions in Steve's memory may be mailed to 333 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Hugh P. Boyle & Son Funeral Home Inc., 416 Wyoming Ave., Kingston.

To express condolences or share a memory to the Sutton family, visit [email protected]
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 16, 2020
