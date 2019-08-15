|
Steven K. Weidman, 57, of Monroe Twp., passed away Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at home.
He was born in Bloomsburg on April 4, 1962, and was the son of the former Theresa Ann Phillips and the late Kenneth E. Weidman.
Steven served in the U.S. Army for four years and was employed by Offset Paperback in Dallas for 33 years. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting, fishing and riding his motorcycle.
In addition to his mother, Steven is survived by his wife of 19 years, the former Pamela Hoyt; stepson, Bret Hoyt, at home; sister, Debbie Bell; and niece, Francine.
A prayer service will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday from Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc., state Routes 29 and 118, Pikes Creek, with the Rev. Alex Roche of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Lake Silkworth, officiating.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday prior to the service at the funeral home.
Private interment will be in Chapel Lawn Memorial Park, Dallas.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Kunkle Fire Company, 3943 PA-309, Dallas, PA 18612 or Allied Services Integrated Health System, Hospice, 100 Abington Executive Park, Clarks Summit, PA 18411.
Condolences can be made at www.clswansonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Aug. 15, 2019