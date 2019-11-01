|
|
Steven R. Balut, 75, of the East End section of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Wednesday morning, Oct. 30, 2019, in Residential Hospice at Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre, after a courageous battle against cancer.
Born in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of the late Stephen F. and Margurite Edwards Balut.
Steve was a graduate of James M. Coughlin High School, Wilkes-Barre, Class of 1963, and was a member of 109th Field Artillery, Pennsylvania Army National Guard from 1965 to 1971. He was employed as the custodian by Holy Saviour Church, Wilkes-Barre, for over 35 years. Steve was very devoted to Holy Saviour Church, where he also served as a Eucharistic minister and an Altar Server. Steve also served as a Pennsylvania State Constable and held a real estate license.
To say he was an avid Penn State football fan would be an understatement. He was also a 30-year member of the Coughlin Football Booster Club and held the position of president for 17 years. He was a member of St. Andre Bessette Parish, North Wilkes-Barre, after the closure and merger of his church, Holy Saviour.
Surviving are his wife of 50 years, the former Donna White; daughters Mary Elizabeth Craig and her husband, Thomas, Nuangola; Bridget Ann Mishkula and her husband, John, Bear Creek Village; and Regina Marie Corchado and her husband, Francis, Plains Twp.; nine grandchildren; brothers, John Balut and his fiancé, Debbie Dymond, Dallas; and Jeffrey Balut, Bear Creek; sisters, Peg Ignatz, Dallas; and Gloria Hooper and her husband, Dave, White Haven; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A funeral Mass for Steve will be held at 10 a.m. Monday in St. Andre Bessette Parish, 668 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre, with the Rev. Brian Clarke officiating
Interment will be held at the convenience of the family. Family and friends may call from 9 a.m. until the time of Mass in the church Monday.
Arrangements are under the direction of Corcoran Funeral Home Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains Twp.
Memorial donations may be made to Wolfpack Football Booster Club, P.O. Box 1634, Plains Station, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18705-0634, in Steve's memory.
For information or to leave Steve's family a message of condolence, please visit www.corcoranfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Nov. 1, 2019