Steven W. Price, 61, of the North End section of Wilkes-Barre, passed into eternal life unexpectedly early Sunday morning, July 14, 2019, in the comfort of his residence.
Born Oct. 15, 1958, in Philadelphia, he was the only son to the late Walter J. and Bernadine L. Ungvarsky Price.
Following the family's relocation to their familial roots in the Wyoming Valley, Steven graduated from James M. Coughlin High School, Wilkes-Barre, and furthered his education by attending the former Wilkes-Barre Business College.
He was a member of St. Andre Bessette Parish, North Wilkes-Barre.
Steven was employed by Commonwealth Health as an information technology specialist at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.
In his spare time, he enjoyed rooting for his home teams - any Philadelphia sports programs.
He was preceded in death by his father, Walter J. Price and most recently by his beloved mother, Bernadine J. Ungvarsky Price, on Oct. 10, 2018, as well as by several aunts and uncles.
Left to hold his memory dear are several aunts and uncles including John and Joan Ungvarsky, Cinnaminson, N.J.; Emily and Joseph Carone, Acra, N.Y.; Marion O'Neill, Wilmington, Del.; Betsy Ungvarsky, Weston, Vt.; Carl and Dorothy Ungvarsky, Mountain Top; numerous cousins; his companion, Barbara Quinn; fellow parishioners and dear friends.
A Funeral Mass will be held at noon Tuesday in St. Andre Bessette Parish, 668 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre. The Rev. Kenneth M. Seegar, pastor will serve as celebrant and homilist.
Inurnment with the Rite of Committal will follow in Sacred Heart of Jesus Roman Catholic Cemetery of St. Andre Bessette Parish, Dorchester Drive, Dallas.
Relatives and friends may join Steven's family for visitation and shared remembrances from 11 a.m. to service time Tuesday in the church.
The North Wilkes-Barre location of the John V. Morris Family Funeral Homes Inc. is honored to care for our neighbor Steven and his family at this time.
To leave his family words of comfort, perhaps a fond remembrance or for information, please visit our family's website at www.JohnVMorrisFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Oct. 13, 2019