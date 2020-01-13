|
Sue Barna, 94, of Wilkes-Barre passed away peacefully Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, surrounded by her loving family at Timber Ridge Heath Care Center.
Born in Denver, Colo., she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Margaret Martinesky.
After high school, she married, settled in Wilkes-Barre and raised her family. She had worked for many years in the local garment industry. She enjoyed simple pleasures in life, family being the most important. She loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and her great-great-granddaughter.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Michael; and her brothers and sisters.
She will be sadly missed by her children, Ilona Vanchure and husband, Michael; Thomas Barna and wife, Karen; Linda Lee; James Barna and wife, Tina; Suzanne Evans; 13 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, great-great-granddaughter; numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday from Daniel J. Hughes Funeral & Cremation Service, 617 Carey Ave., Wilkes-Barre.
Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery Hanover Twp.
Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Jan. 13, 2020