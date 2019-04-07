Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sue Sarris. View Sign

Sue Sarris, loving mother, sister and friend passed away Saturday, March 30, 2019, at the age of 73.



Sue had fulfilled her lifelong dream of becoming a nurse and worked as an LPN at Associated Internists of Kingston. She later changed careers to become an account manager at Peoples National Bank of Edwardsville. Sue had a passion for painting and pursued her art in oil and watercolors. Her true talent, however, can be seen in her china painting of flowers and birds which will be her legacy for years to come.



Sue was preceded in death by her father, Thomas, and her mother, Rae.



She is survived by her son and his wife, John and MaryAnn Sarris, Swoyersville; and her daughter and her husband, Christine and Tom Bayly, State College. She is also survived by her sister, Ruth Sherlinski, South Williamsport; as well as her ex-husband and friend, John Sarris, Kingston. She has six grandchildren, Kaylin, John, Layla, Justin, Chase and Jack.



A private memorial service will be held at the family's discretion at Lehman Gregory Funeral Home in Swoyersville.



In lieu of flowers, please donate to Blue Chip Farm Animal Refuge at

Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 7, 2019

