Peter J. Adonizio Funeral Home
251 William Street
Pittston, PA 18643
(570) 654-8683
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Peter J. Adonizio Funeral Home
251 William Street
Pittston, PA 18643
Service
Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020
4:00 PM
Peter J. Adonizio Funeral Home
251 William Street
Pittston, PA 18643
Susan Ann Natt, 49, of West Pittston, passed away Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at home.

Born in Kingston, on Sept. 27, 1970, she was the daughter of Andrew Natt and his wife, Cindy Natt, Dallas, and Sharon Davis Natt, West Pittston.

Susan was a graduate of Wyoming Area High School and Nursing School. She worked as a licensed practical nurse for Davita Dialysis and John Heinz, where she worked with patients with traumatic brain injuries. Helping others in need was her passion.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by her soul mate and the love of her life for 32 years, fiancé, Stephen Philip O'Fier; sisters, Sandy Ann Natt, Swoyersville; and Deborah Ann Lemardy and her fiancé, Patsy Ceccarelli, West Pittston; brother, Ronald Natt, West Wyoming; nieces and nephews, Brittany Marie Lemardy, James Philip Lemardy IV, Cassandra Natt, Cheyenne Natt and Nicholas Natt.

The family will received friends and relatives from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday with a blessing service at 4 p.m. at Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, 251 William St., Pittston, following CDC guidelines. Face masks are required and social distancing must be followed.

Memorial donations may be made to Candy's Place, 190 Welles St., Unit 166, Forty Fort, PA 18704; or the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, 150 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18503.

Condolences may be made by visiting Susan's obituary at www.adoniziofuneralhome.com.


