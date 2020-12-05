Home

Susan Bruch Moorehead

Susan Bruch Moorehead Obituary

Susan Bruch Moorehead was born Nov. 28, 1950, in Washington, D.C. She passed away Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, in Georgetown Hospital, Washington, D.C., after a year of declining health issues.

She was the third of four children born to Alvan Bruch, Ph. D., and Esther Brill Bruch, R.N. Susan graduated from Hazleton Area High School (1968), Wilkes College, Summa cum Laude (1972) and Syracuse University School of Law (1979). She practiced law for 40 years in St. Thomas, USVI, as a trial lawyer and real estate expert.

She was predeceased by her parents and her brother, Philip (Sam Weller).

She is survived by her husband of 31 years, Ronald Moorehead Sr.; her son, Ronald Moorehead Jr., both of the USVI; sister,s Carolyn Mertz, Wilkes-Barre; Mary Gottstein, Tucson, Ariz.; and numerous nephews, their wives and children.

Her kindness and generosity cannot be overstated.

Interment in Mountain View Cemetery, West Hazleton, will be at the convenience of the family.


