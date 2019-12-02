Home

Peter J. Adonizio Funeral Home
251 William Street
Pittston, PA 18643
(570) 654-8683
Susan C. De Lazzari

Susan C. De Lazzari Obituary
Susan C. De Lazzari, 58, of Wyoming, passed away Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, in Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre.

Born in Somerville, N.J., she was the daughter of the late Stanley and Judith Kincel Dobosh.

Susan was a graduate of Pittston Area High School and Luzerne County Community College. She had worked as a medical biller.

She loved music and loved to sing. She enjoyed being surrounded by not only her friends and family, but her daughter's friends and neighbor kids as well.

Surviving are her daughter, Lindsey De Lazzari, Exeter; fiancé, James Donahue, Wyoming; siblings, Victor De Lazzari and his wife, Maria, Forty Fort; Cindy Funston and her husband, Jeff, Muncy; Michael Dobosh, Pittston; John Dobosh, and his wife, Taetra, Exeter; Joseph Dobosh and his wife, Tonya, Carbondale; and Joanie Sarti and Mark Sarti, Pittston; numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be at 9 a.m. Wednesday from Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, 251 William St., Pittston, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in St. John the Evangelist Church, 35 William St., Pittston. Interment will be in Pittston Cemetery. Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

To leave a condolence, visit Susan's obituary at www.adoniziofuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Dec. 2, 2019
