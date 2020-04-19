Home

Susan C. Haines

Susan C. Haines Obituary
Susan C. Haines, 86, of Range Road Hunlock Creek, passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Haines on May 15, 1982.

Surviving are children; Edward Haines, Jarrettsville, MD, Robert Haines (Teresa) of Bel Air, MD, Susan Shuman (James) of Blackwood, NJ, James Haines (Christine) of Hunlock Creek, Michael Haines (Deborah) of Stillwater, Patrick Haines of Easton and LuAnn Noss (Roy) of Hunlock Creek; 16 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.

A blessing service will be held at a later date. Interment will be in St. Casimir's Cemetery, Muhlenburg.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 19, 2020
